Deanna Bogart returning to Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival in 2018

Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. Photo by Ian Furlong. Deanna Bogart at 1998Blues Festival. Photo by Ian Furlong.

Deanna is an award winning, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, singer, songwriter, producer, pianist and sax player. She combines the best of Boogie-Woogie, contemporary Blues, Country and Jazz into a blend that she calls “blusion”.

She has 22 WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) and 3 BMA Awards for Horn Instrumentalist of the Year.

She has played for US Troops in Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt.

Chesapeake Bay Events is pleased to announce that Deanna Bogart will travel from her home on the west coast to appear at the 20th Anniversary of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival (CBBF). Deanna appeared at the very first festival in 1998 in the pouring rain, toweling off her hands frequently, as she played the keyboard. "Deanna has always been one of our personal favorites," says Don Hooker, Promoter. Deanna is scheduled to perform Sunday, May 20th, and she will be bringing a full horn section!

Delbert McClinton will also be playing at the 2018 CBBF

2018 Lineup