Deanna Bogart returning to Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival in 2018

Deanna Bogart at 1998 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. Photo by Ian Furlong.
Deanna is an award winning, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, singer, songwriter, producer, pianist and sax player. She combines the best of Boogie-Woogie, contemporary Blues, Country and Jazz into a blend that she calls “blusion”.
She has 22 WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) and 3 BMA Awards for Horn Instrumentalist of the Year.
She has played for US Troops in Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt.
“Deanna has always been one of our personal favorites,” says Don Hooker, Promoter. Deanna is scheduled to perform Sunday, May 20th, and she will be bringing a full horn section! Chesapeake Bay
Events is pleased to announce that Deanna Bogart will travel from her home on the west coast to appear at the 20th Anniversary of the Chesapeake Bay
Blues Festival (CBBF). Deanna appeared at the very first festival in 1998 in the pouring rain, toweling off her hands frequently, as she played the keyboard.
Delbert McClinton will also be playing at the 2018 CBBF
2018 Lineup
- Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- Delbert McClinton
- Keb’ Mo’ Band
- Doyle Bramhall II
- Shemekia Copeland
- Mike Zito
- Mr. Sipp
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Heather Gillis Band
- Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton
- Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
- Deanna Bogart Band
The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on May 19th and 20th, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.
