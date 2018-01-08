Daily News Brief | January 8, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…BGE is looking to LOWER rates. 4 people sought by ATF for gun robbery at BWI area Armory. Police offer reward in NYE shooting, and the post office in Millersville burns. Hogan has good news for crime victims, Baltimore City schools finally getting some heat, new rules for renewing your license, the Farmer’s Almanac and the Golden Globes! Whew! All that and your forecast and mention of an ice event later today from DMV Weather!

