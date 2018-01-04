Daily News Brief | January 4, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…School closings, a rescue from a freighter in the Chesapeake Bay, Severn Bank takes the lead with medical marijuana, Ray Lewis may be Hall of Fame bound, and the Mega Millions jackpot is a big one! All that and an update on the snowstorm and the frigid forecast from DMV Weather!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene! And for your local high school and college (well, and a little bit of pro) we have Kevin Chaney (@KChaneySports) with ShellBack Sports with all the news you can use!

The Daily News Brief is sponsored in part by Rams Head On Stage where the worst seat in the house is still only 48 feet away!

Please be sure to check out our weekly podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2017, Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast