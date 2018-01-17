Daily News Brief | January 17, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today’s episode is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management

Today…Looks like the National Sailing Hall of Fame is pulling up anchor in Annapolis. New rules for developing in crowded school districts; a bomb threat and a standoff in North County, a folk festival on the Shore and GREAT news for UMBC. All that plus your local weather from DMV Weather and a special message from Kevin Chaney at ShellBack Sports.

The Daily News Brief is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene! And for your local high school and college (well, and a little bit of pro) we have Kevin Chaney (@KChaneySports) with ShellBack Sports with all the news you can use!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast