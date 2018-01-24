Crosby grows yet again

Crosby Marketing Communications has welcomed two more professionals to its growing team. Kaya Simonson and Fabiana Cuellar have joined the firm as Associate Integration Managers. Both will be based in Crosby’s Washington, D.C., office and help manage several programs for agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kaya Simonson is a recent graduate of George Washington University, where she attained a Master’s Degree in Public Health. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Policy from the University of Delaware, with minors in Public Health, Spanish and Dance.

Fabiana Cuellar, whose native language is Spanish, recently graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies. She also volunteered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, at the International Volunteer Headquarters of Les Restaurants des Enfants, a service that provides care for vulnerable children.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

