Sears Holdings plans to shutter more than 100 K-Mart and Sears stores in the new year, the company announced Thursday. 64 Kmarts will be closed as well as 39 Sears stores. The stores will be closed by the end of April with liquidation sales beginning as early as next week.

In Maryland, the Kmart stores in Crofton and Salisbury will close.

A full list of store closures is here.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB