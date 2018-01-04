County announces “Tobacco Free Kids Week” Instagram contest

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health will host an Instagram contest during Tobacco-Free Kids (TFK) Week, which will be held February 11-17. Youth from schools and community groups are invited to participate in the contest and showcase their tobacco-free world. Participants can submit entries via Instagram with the hashtag “#mytakeontobacco,” showing how and why they choose to be tobacco-free. Prizes will be awarded for best photo, best video and best design. For those who do not have an Instagram account, photo entries can be emailed to [email protected] Entries will be accepted from February 11 to March 1. Rules, guidelines and an entry form can be found on www.SmokingStinks.org.

The deadline to register and order supplies for TFK Week is Wednesday, January 24. Free supplies, including pencils, pens, pledge cards, lanyards and fliers can be ordered on www.SmokingStinks.org.

Tobacco-Free Kids Week is part of Smoking Stinks, a Learn To Live program from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. Learn To Live encourages county residents to make healthy lifestyle changes that reduce their risk of cancer and other illnesses. For more information on nutrition, obesity prevention, smoking cessation, sun safety and cancer screenings, visit the Department of Health’s website, www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org, or call 410-222-7979.

