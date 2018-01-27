Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Arlington Eye Center

Chesapeake Eye Care Company, LLC has announced the formation of One Vision Eye Partners to establish a leading medical and surgical ophthalmology platform in the Mid-Atlantic region. One Vision is seeking to acquire high-quality ophthalmology practices within its surrounding geographies and to recruit top-performing doctors to join the platform.

Led by its two founding physicians, nationally recognized eye surgeons Dr. Maria Scott and Dr. Mark Whitten, One Vision has a proven track record of delivering industry-leading patient outcomes. By adding new practices and physicians to its network, the Company will expand patients’ access to high quality clinical eye care. One Vision’s highly developed corporate infrastructure and top-notch clinical training programs will allow its doctors to deliver superior clinical outcomes with maximum efficiency.

Additionally, One Vision is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arlington Eye Center, a leading eye care practice based in Arlington, Virginia. Dr. Maurice Gaspar and his talented team have joined Chesapeake Eye Care and Whitten Laser Eye as part of One Vision, and will continue to provide care to the Virginia market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

One Vision is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

