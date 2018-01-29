Chesapeake Bay area celebrates record oyster recycling effort in 2017
The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s shell recycling program collected a record-breaking 1,169 tons (33,400 bushels) of oyster shell from 340 member establishments throughout the Chesapeake Bay area in 2017, illustrating the increasing efforts and commitment of local businesses to help restore the region’s oyster population. The year’s top contributors are restaurants and seafood suppliers in Annapolis, Baltimore, Hunt Valley, Jessup and Washington, D.C.
“As our name suggests, the fundamental pillar of the Oyster Recovery Partnership is our partners,” said ORP Executive Director Stephan Abel. “The largescale Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration projects seen today would not be possible without the help and resources of our diverse group of supporters. We’re fortunate and grateful that the community has wholeheartedly embraced shell recycling for the greater good of our environment.”
Since the Shell Recycling Alliance’s launch in 2010, ORP has reclaimed 143,000 bushels of shell, which equates to 5,005 tons kept out of area landfills, approximately $300,000 saved by local businesses in waste collection fees, and enough substrate to support the planting of 715 million oysters in local waters. The program is the nation’s largest shell recycling network with 340 member seafood businesses and 61 public shell drop off sites throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia. Check out the top 10 and read more HERE.
