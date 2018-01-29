Chesapeake Bay area celebrates record oyster recycling effort in 2017

The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s shell recycling program collected a record-breaking 1,169 tons (33,400 bushels) of oyster shell from 340 member establishments throughout thearea in 2017, illustrating the increasing efforts and commitment of local businesses to help restore the region’s oyster population. The year’s top contributors are restaurants and seafood suppliers in Annapolis, Baltimore, Hunt Valley, Jessup and Washington, D.C.

“As our name suggests, the fundamental pillar of the Oyster Recovery Partnership is our partners,” said ORP Executive Director Stephan Abel. “The largescaleoyster restoration projects seen today would not be possible without the help and resources of our diverse group of supporters. We’re fortunate and grateful that the community has wholeheartedly embraced shell recycling for the greater good of our environment.”