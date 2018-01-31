Champion Realty’s Jon Coile named one of most influential in real estate

For the fourth time since 2014, Champion President and CEO Jon Coile made the “Swanepoel Power 200” list of the most influential people in residential real estate. This year he was ranked number 165.

The Swanepoel list, released annually, is compiled following a meticulous, 400-hour research process. More than 3,000 executives were considered for inclusion on the 2018 list. Criteria used to assess each leader include personal influence, tenure and decision-making power and the company’s financial resources, geographical reach and impact on the industry.

Coile manages 250 agents in seven offices at Champion Realty. He is also the first chairman of the board of Bright MLS, which consolidates nine multiple listing systems into one and is the largest MLS in the nation, serving 85,000 real estate professionals in six states and the District of Columbia.

“It’s humbling to be part of two organizations whose accomplishments offer me the visibility to be considered for inclusion on this prestigious list,” Coile said. “Champion Realty continues to be recognized nationally as an innovator inresidential real estate. I see this award as a tribute to the creativity of our agents and managers.”

Regarding his MLS activity, Coile noted that Bright MLS “was a merger of equals that took two years to put together. It’s been a privilege to be involved in the formation of this new entity.”

Coile is among six Bright MLS board members and 20 HomeServices executives named on the 2018 Swanepoel list. Champion Realty is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America. The entire Swanepoel list is available at https://www.t360.com/power200/2018.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS