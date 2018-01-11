Car crashes into West Street Valvoline store, building condemned

At 3:58 pm today Annapolis and Anne Arundel Fire Department units were dispatched for a Motor Vehicle Collision, vehicle into a structure in the 1900 Block of West Street.

Upon arrival Fire Departments units found a single vehicle that struck the side of a building. The driver of the vehicle had exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of fire department units. The on duty Annapolis building inspector was dispatched due to the possible unsafe condition of the building. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Annapolis Police.

The building inspector has determined that the building is uninhabitable.

Images ©2018, Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Source : AFD

