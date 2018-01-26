BWI shatters records once again

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced at a BWI Business Partnership meeting that Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport surpassed 26 million passengers in 2017, continuing its streak of record passenger traffic for the third year in a row. Governor Hogan also touted the results of an updated economic impact study that revealed the airport produces more than $9.3 billion in total economic activity for the state and region and has added 8,751 jobs since 2015.

“Our administration wants to do everything it can to showcase Maryland’s incredible assets, which is why were are so fortunate to be home to one of the most convenient, efficient, and thriving airports in the nation,” said Governor Hogan. “BWI Marshall has broken passenger records for 29 out of the last 30 months, and every single day we seem to be announcing new services to spur growth for our airlines, our cargo shippers, and for the entire BWI business district.”

Completed in December, the Regional Economic Impact of BWI Marshall Airport report shows that the airport and visitors generate and support 106,488 jobs. The growth of 8,751 jobs represents an 8.95 percent increase from the last airport economic study, which was based on 2014 data. The airport’s economic activity creates and supports $4.1 billion in total employment earnings, along with $591.9 million in state and local taxes, the report shows.

“This updated study underscores the importance of the airport to the Maryland economy,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “As Maryland’s international gateway for business, BWI Marshall Airport continues to grow.”

BWI Marshall Airport is the 22nd busiest airport in the United States and the busiest in the Baltimore-Washington region. The airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. BWI Marshall Airport posted strong growth and monthly records throughout 2017. The completed 2017 statistics on cargo and number of flights are still being finalized.

