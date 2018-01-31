Bountiful Interiors earns national recognition from leading industry groups

Bountiful Interiors, a home accents retailer and full-service interior design firm based in Easton, Maryland, has been recognized for excellence by two leading industry organizations.

Bountiful Interiors was awarded “Best of Design” and “Best of Customer Service” by Houzz, the leading platform for remodeling and design. The Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2017.

“The Houzz community selected a phenomenal group of Best of Houzz 2018 award winners, so this year’s recipients should be very proud,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing at Houzz. “Best of Houzz winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to give them both this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise.”

Bountiful Interiors also earned recognition at the 29th Annual ARTS Awards, which took place January 19, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The ARTS Awards recognizes top manufacturers, retailers, designers, and sales representatives from across the world. The event is produced by Dallas Market Center, a global trade center and wholesale marketplace for the retail and interior design industries, and ART, a creative home furnishings network that promotes and enhances the market position of the home furnishings industry. Bountiful Interiors was a finalist in the Home Accents Retailer East/Atlantic category.

“It was a tremendous honor to be recognized by our peers as one of the best home interiors retail stores on the east coast,” said Jamie Merida, owner of Bountiful Interiors. “The nominating committee included magazine editors, business owners, and industry leaders we respect a great deal, so it really means a lot to us.”

Merida said his team of interior designers and retail staff deserve the credit for the company’s growing reputation in the industry. “We have the most talented designers in the area, and everyone on the team works hard to make every customer experience a delight. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Bountiful Interiors is located at 218 N Washington St in Easton, Maryland. The company’s website is www.JamieMerida.com.

