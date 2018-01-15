Boat Shows announce 2018 schedule

Spring boat shows are just around the corner. Either sail or power, there is no better place to plan a family summer vacation on the water. Always guaranteed to be a fun outing with friends exploring sailboats of all styles and sizes in downtown Annapolis or climbing aboard hundreds of powerboats on Kent Island. For seasoned boaters or soon-to-be boaters, these are the boat shows not to miss.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will run April 20-22, 2018. The show features Cruisers University and First Sail Workshops. There are sailing lessons, live music, entertainment, tasting venues, and a demo dock to see all the new water activities and toys.

The Bay Bridge Boat Show, featuring more than 400 powerboats up to 75 feet in length, is an exciting annual springtime in-water boat show held in Stevensville, MD at the Bay Bridge Marina. As one of the largest spring boat shows north of Florida, this show traditionally marks the beginning of the boating season on Chesapeake Bay and is eagerly anticipated by fisherman and family boaters throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is open April 27-29, 2018.

2018 October Boat Shows

Dubbed the ‘greatest sailboat show’ by consumers and exhibitors alike, the United States Sailboat Show is the granddaddy of all sailboat shows. Featuring Vacation Basin, the VIP Red Carpet Lounge, Take the Wheel and First Sail Workshops, this iconic and prestigious show is the only sailboat show in the world in which nearly every major sailboat manufacturer is represented. The 49th United States Sailboat Show will run October 4-8, 2018.

The 47th annual United States Powerboat Show, with more than 500 boats on display, opens the following weekend, October 11-14, 2018. Featuring Cruisers University, Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock where dealers and manufacturers conduct demonstrations of new model powerboats, outboard engines, and stabilizing systems, this show provides the boat buying public the opportunity to see virtually every style of boat available up close and in person.

2018 Cruisers University

Cruisers University, April 19-22 & October 8-11, 2018, offers the most comprehensive curriculum on cruising and is suitable for both sailing and power cruising. Learn all you need for living aboard a boat. Plan your cruise, equip and maintain your boat, and feel at ease heading out for near and distant shores. Cruiser’s select from more than 50 courses in one-to-four-day customized programs best suited to your cruising plans.

Cruisers University students who attended the program in 2017 said that “the courses were a great source of information and inspiration, plus it was a wonderful opportunity to meet and share experiences with other cruisers.” and “these are extremely worthwhile classes from top-notch presenters that made me a much better boater.”