BGE took to the streets to volunteer in December

For the third consecutive year, BGE’s employees logged more than 20,000 hours of volunteer service with nonprofit organizations throughout the company’s service area. With a full slate of outreach events scheduled throughout December, BGE’s year-round ‘Energy for the Community’ program annually peaks during the holiday season.

“BGE has a strong culture of service that resonates in the communities we serve throughout the year,” said Valencia McClure, vice president of governmental and external affairs and corporate relations for BGE. “Giving back during the holidays really emphasizes the spirit of the season and our responsibility to support and strengthen the communities we serve.”

By participating in more than 260 volunteer projects this year, employees donated their time and energy to local charities in a variety of ways from assisting with food preparation to building a playground. In addition to volunteering, employees (and retirees) have contributed more than $1.125 million dollars through BGE’s annual Employee Giving Campaign, with individual pledges, work-site fundraisers, and contributions matched by BGE’s parent company, the Exelon Corporation directed to local United Way campaigns.

BGE employee-supported projects in December include:

Dec. 1-25 –More than 725 “Angels” were adopted by BGE employees as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. This program provides gifts of new clothing and toys to thousands of children to help make the holidays brighter for families in need. The Exelon family of companies based in Baltimore is Maryland’s largest corporate partner in the program.

