Been thinking of making a movie? Take the Annapolis Film Festival “Shorts Challenge

What will be your conversation starter in the New Year? Practice pitching that story you always dreamed of making into a film but couldn’t find the people or resources to make it. Now’s the chance for your directorial debut.

For the first-time the Annapolis Film Festival will be hosting its 2018 Shorts Challenge. The winner receives a production package estimated at $30,000. The finished product premieres the following year at the Annapolis Film Festival.

Top submissions compete in a live pitch competition. This year’s theme: Female Topics at Home and Around the Globe. Films can be narrative or documentary. Industry professionals will review proposals and select five film projects to compete in the live pitch session during the Annapolis Film Festival, March 22-25, 2018. Filmmakers have up to seven minutes to pitch their stories in front of a live festival audience. Three industry judges will critique the pitches. The audience will text to vote. Combined votes from the judges, curators and audience will determine the winner.

“We saw a need in the market: a lot of untapped talent with unbelievable stories yet no means to get those stories out there,” said Lee Anderson, Festival Director. Patti White, Festival Director, added, “Now we’re making these stories come to life. This gives new voices an opportunity for their big, or little story, to be heard.”

The winner of the Shorts Challenge will receive a camera/sound rental package, lighting gear, original music composition, sound and design mix, and a post-production package. The winner will be announced at the Annapolis Film Festival’s Saturday Bash and again at the Best of Fest on Sunday.

Proposals are free to submit via emailing: [email protected]. The submission deadline is February 16, 2018. The story synopsis must be one page. Other entry details (and tickets to the festival) can be found at: www.annapolisfilmfestival.com

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB