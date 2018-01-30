BB&T Bank robbed in Annapolis
The Annapolis Police are searching for a bank robber.
Yesterday, at 1:00pm an adult male suspect entered the BB&T Bank in the 100 Block of Hillsmere Drive and passed a note to an employee demanding money.
The suspect said he had a gun, but did not display one. The suspect took money and fled the area.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 50-60 years old, with a thin build, a white beard and darker shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, grey sweater or sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439 or [email protected].
