BB&T Bank robbed in Annapolis

| January 30, 2018
The Annapolis Police are searching for a bank robber.

Yesterday, at 1:00pm an adult male suspect entered the BB&T Bank in the 100 Block of Hillsmere Drive  and passed a note to an employee demanding money.

The suspect said he had a gun, but did not display one. The suspect took money and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 50-60 years old, with a thin build, a white beard and darker shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, grey sweater or sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439 or [email protected].

