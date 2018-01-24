Baysox to host Hot Stove Luncheon at Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday

The Bowie Baysox announced on Wednesday afternoon that they will host a Hot Stove Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 26 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Annapolis.

Former Baysox and current Orioles OF Austin Hays and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis will be in attendance as will 2017 Baysox infielder Erick Salcedo.

The luncheon will feature a question and answer session with the players along with autograph/photo opportunities as time permits.

There is no charge to attend the event and the full Buffalo Wild Wings menu will be available for fans in attendance. The Buffalo Wild Wings is located in the Festival at Riva shopping center at the corner of Forest Dr. and Riva Rd. in Annapolis.

Hays, a 3rd round selection of the Orioles in 2016, hit .330 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI in 64 games with the Baysox during the 2017 season before making his major league debut with Baltimore on Sept. 7.

Yacabonis appeared in 34 games with Bowie in 2016 and went 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA while converting all six of his save opportunities. The right-hander made his major league debut against the Yankees on June 11, 2017 and went on to post a 2-0 mark with a 4.35 ERA over 14 appearances with the Orioles.

Salcedo spent all of the 2017 season with the Baysox and hit .260 with five home runs and 47 RBI in 121 games for manager Gary Kendall’s club.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysoxshop.com. The team’s 2018 home opener will be Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports