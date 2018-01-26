Baltimore Polytechnic Institute wins a green wall from Greenstreet GreenWalls

Greenstreet GreenWalls announced that Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is the winner of the free living green wall contest. While hundreds of public and private schools across the state of Maryland entered, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute was randomly selected as the winner. The green wall is valued at approximately $10,000 and requires little maintenance.

Jacqueline Williams, Principal at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute said, “Thank you for providing Baltimore Polytechnic Institute with the opportunity to win the Greenstreet GreenWall contest! We are so excited about the effects that a Green Wall will have on our school’s environment, in particular the accessibility to clean air throughout the day.”

Not only visually pleasing, a green wall will clean the air in the school 24/7 and provide an educational environment with clean and healthy air to breathe. This green wall system will clean almost enough air to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool each day, which is the amount of air required for approximately 200 people to breathe daily.

This green wall system is the perfect opportunity for teachers to incorporate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on experience. It gives students the chance to study the process of phytoremediation – the use of living green plants to clean the air and soil.

Ray Greenstreet, owner of Greenstreet GreenWalls said, “A living wall brings nature inside for a cleaner, healthier and more welcoming space. Green walls are the green way to purify indoor air.”

All other schools that entered will receive 10% off a green wall if they choose to purchase one.

Other green walls completed by Greenstreet GreenWalls include 1000 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, VA, Gunther & Co. restaurant in Baltimore, MD, Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD, CR Goodman Associates in Annapolis, MD, Quarry Springs Condominiums in Potomac, MD, and the Perkins Eastman D.C. offices at Thomas Circle

For more information about Greenstreet GreenWalls, visit www.greenstreetgreenwalls.com.

