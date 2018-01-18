Army-Navy Baseball to play at Fenway Park

It was announced on Wednesday that the Army-Navy baseball rivalry has been afforded and accepted an offer by the Boston Red Sox to play one of its 2018 games at Fenway Park. As part of the regularly scheduled April 21-22 road series at West Point, the Mids and Black Knights will move game one of their three-game series to historic Fenway Park for a Friday night game on April 20 at 6 p.m.

The rest of the Army-Navy series will continue at West Point on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

“This opportunity afforded by the Red Sox organization is one that will be long remembered by our young men and our program,” remarked head coach Paul Kostacopoulos. “Fenway Park is one of the most iconic ball parks in America. Being from New England, I know first-hand how much the Red Sox organization values its relationship will all levels of baseball and the community. Bringing the Army-Navy baseball game to Fenway Park and being associated with the Home Base Program is truly an honor for the United States Naval Academy.”

The Army-Navy game on April 20 is part of two back-to-back days of college baseball at Fenway Park as the 105-year old ballpark will play host to a Boston College-Florida State contest on Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Both games that weekend will have tickets sold with proceeds being donated to charity. Sales from the Army-Navy game will benefit the Home Base Program, a partnership between Massachusetts General Hospital and the Red Sox Foundation that helps veterans suffering from PTSD and other “invisible wounds of war.” The BC-FSU contest will be Boston College’s annual ALS game played in honor of former team captain Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2012.

This will be the first Army-Navy regular season game to be played at a neutral site since the Mids hosted the Black Knights on April 23, 2006 at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Playing in the home park of the Baltimore Orioles, the teams split a doubleheader with Army taking game one, 4-0 and Navy winning game two, 2-0.

All-time in the history of the Army-Navy series dating back to 1901, the Mids lead the Black Knights, 120-109.

Ticket information for the April 20th game will be announced at a later date.

