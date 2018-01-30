Annapolis Restaurant Week will be here soon

Annapolis Restaurant Week celebrates its 10th year during the week of February 25 to March 3. The program originated as a marketing program of the Annapolis Business Association and today is managed by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. Annapolis Restaurant Week now offers breakfast as well as lunch and dinner specials and includes even more participating restaurants. It will be a popular week to get out of the house after an unusually cold winter and unite with friends and family and enjoy a good meal.

Annapolis Restaurant Week is Sunday through Saturday, February 25 to March 3, 2018. Forty restaurants in both downtown Annapolis and the greater Annapolis area will be offering two-course, price-fixed meal selections for just $12.95 for breakfast and $15.95 for lunch. A three-course dinner for $34.95 will be the main attraction during the Downtown Annapolis Partnership sponsored event.

This is the perfect time to try out new restaurants along with your favorites. The city has become a dining destination over the years and this event highlights some of the areas most popular destinations. “Annapolis area restaurants offer a wide range of culinary experiences including traditional Chesapeake Bay seafood, farm to table dining, top of the line steaks and international flavors,” says Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Annapolis Restaurant Week is popular with both locals and tourists. With so many dining options you will want to go out to eat every night this week.”

For those looking for new experiences Annapolis has several new restaurants that have opened over the past year including Flamant and the Light House Bistro. You can also pick restaurants that offer shows or live music after your meal, vegetarian options, waterfront views or that are located in historic buildings. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Expect to find Annapolis Restaurant Week dining deals at: Annapolis Smokehouse, Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs, Café Normandie, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen, Carrol’s Creek Café, Chart House, Chevys Fresh Mex, Federal House Restaurant Bar and Grille, Flamant, Galway Bay Irish Restaurant, Gordon Biersch, Lemongrass, Lewnes Steakhouse, The Light House Bistro, Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano, The Melting Pot, Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge, Middleton Tavern, Miss Shirley’ Café, O’brien’s Oyster Bar, O’Learys Seafood Restaurant, Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar, Paul’s Homewood Café, Preserve, Reynold’s Tavern and 1747 Pub, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Sam’s on the Waterfront, Seven Inn, Tsunami and Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

As restaurants are confirmed additional locations will be added to the list. Participating restaurants and their information including menus and the best ways to make a reservation will be posted at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com

For those that want to add to the experience, Annapolis has a wide range of offerings to fill your week including shopping at boutiques and galleries, museums, a professional hockey game, local bands and performing arts. Annapolis also has many hotels, inns and bed and breakfast options. If you need help planning your trip to Annapolis visit www.visitannapolis.org

Contact information for each of the participating restaurants can be found at www.AnnapolisRestaurantWeek.com. The menus and locations are being posted online as they become available. Advance reservations are encouraged.

