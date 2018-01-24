Annapolis Police Department announces new Citizen’s Advisory Board

Annapolis Police Chief Scott Baker announces the formation of a 10 member Citizen Advisory Board for the department. The chief is seeking applications to create a diverse board that will represent residents, business owners, youth, faith-based communities, and schools. This has been a priority of Chief Baker since his appointment last June.

“This board will serve an important function as another venue to increase communication between myself, other officers, and representatives from all Annapolis,” said Chief Baker. “The idea is that a small group of people would have a monthly meeting with me to discuss policies, direction of the agency, and crime reduction strategies. It is also an opportunity for them to bring their concerns directly to me.”

“We encourage citizens from every corner of the city to apply for our Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Board to insure that we include all ideas and concerns for the future of Annapolis and public safety. To achieve our goal of One Annapolis, it will take input from men and women from all walks of life to help guide policy and find the most creative and applicable solutions to our greatest challenges,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The Citizen Advisory Board will act as a sounding board for the chief and a think tank for new ideas or approaches to community concerns. Board members will be expected to openly share community safety needs and feedback about the department’s delivery of services, assist the department in educating the community about the police department, and attend meetings regularly. Members will also be asked to complete the Citizen Police Academy that starts March 7 and will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11, 18, 25, and May 2.

The Citizen Advisory Board members will be selected from the pool of applicants by Chief Baker. It is essential that the members represent a range of interests and experience and come from diverse backgrounds.

Those interested in applying to the Citizen Advisory Board can find more information and apply on the City’s website at www.annapolis.gov/police or contact Corporal Amy Miguez at 410-268-9000 or [email protected]. The application deadline is February 21.

Source : APD

