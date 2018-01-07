“Herrmann
Annapolis Maritime Museum announces Winter Lecture Series speakers

| January 7, 2018
You are invited to warm up with the enriching Winter Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum beginning Thursday, January 11, 2018.  The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of lecturers.  Lecture topics represent a diverse and exciting range of interests, from the history of how the Chesapeake Bay was created to local maritime and military history.

Lectures at the Annapolis Maritime Museum will be held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 11th through March 1st. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above. Join at the $100 level, and admission to all eight lectures is free, along with many other perks of membership.

Lectures take place in the Museum’s Bay Room located at 723 Second Street, Annapolis, MD 21403.

The 2018 Winter Lecture Series is presented by BB&T and sponsored by Ginger Cove.

Complete Schedule:

January 11 | 7 p.m.

Tidewater by Steamboat: When the region’s highways were made of water

Presenter: Jack Shaum | Author and Broadcast Journalist

 
 

January 18 | 7 p.m.           

The Ecological History of the Chesapeake Bay: The pre-Colonial and post-Colonial Chesapeake Bay

Presenter: Grace Brush | Johns Hopkins University

 
 

January 25 | 7 p.m.           

The 35 Million Year Geological History of the Bay: How an extra-terrestrial event created the Chesapeake Bay

Presenter: Jeff Watkins | JX3 Energy

 
 

February 1 | 7 p.m.

The Ecology of Chesapeake Blue Crabs: The Strange and Wonderful Science of Blue Crabs

Presenter: Dr. Anson “Tuck” Hines | Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

 
 

February 8 | 7 p.m.

Brook Trout in Maryland: Understanding Our Native Gem

Presenter: Matt Sell | Maryland Department of Natural Resources

 
 

February 15 | 7 p.m.

35th America’s Cup

Presenter: Tucker Thompson | America’s Cup

 
 

 

February 22 | 7 p.m.

Baltimore’s Own: USS Constellation, Flagship of the African Squadron

Presenter: Christopher Rowsom | Historic Ships in Baltimore

 
 

March 1 | 7 p.m.

Teaching American history through battlefields:  The importance of saving historic sites as outdoor classrooms

Presenter: O. James Lighthizer | Civil War Trust

 
