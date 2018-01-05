Annapolis man arrested for burglary and false imprisonment

Last night, Annapolis Police were called to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a burglary in progress.

Two juvenile residents were home alone when a man they didn’t know entered through the unlocked apartment door. The man, later identified as Larenzo Martin, 32, of Annapolis, locked the door to the apartment after he entered and approached the juveniles carrying a black object in his hand.

The juveniles fled to a bedroom, locked the door, and called the police.

Officers arrived and found the door to the apartment still locked, but were able to help the juveniles exit the apartment through a window.

Officers entered the apartment and found Martin still inside. Martin was arrested and officers found a spring loaded knife in his pocket.

Martin was charged with first, third, and fourth degree burglary, false imprisonment, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Notes: The tattoo over the eye that says Jan 4th, the date of arrest. Most recently, Martin was also awaiting court on drug charges. In 2016, he was charged with assault and burglary. Also in 2016, he was charged with burglary and a 4th degree sex offense. And earlier in 2016, he faced more charges of burglary as well as assault and resisting arrest. His first brush with the police was in 2003 for a possession of marijuana charge 4 months after he had turned 18.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB