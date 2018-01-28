Active Shooter Drill scheduled for January 30th at USNA and NS Annapolis

Residents living near the grounds of the United States Naval Academy (USNA) and Naval Station Annapolis on the north side of the Severn River should be aware that on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, USNA will conduct an active shooter drill on the Academy grounds.

During this drill, midshipmen, faculty and staff who are not in the immediate area of the active shooter will be directed to “shelter in place” for a short period of time. The direction to “shelter in place,” and the notification that an “All Clear” has been given will come from the Emergency Public Address System with accompanying series of tones. The Emergency Public Address System will be fully utilized on both the Naval Academy side and on the North Severn side and will be heard throughout the surrounding area.

Please be advised that you may see an increase in security personnel with tactical gear and equipment as well as military activity in and around the area.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

