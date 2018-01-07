AACC’s LPN program earns high marks

The Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program at Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) has earned high marks as the number one LPN program in Maryland, according to rankings recently released by TopNursing.org.

AACC’s LPN program was ranked among 13 at community, vocational and technical colleges across the state. TopNursing.org ranked the state-approved practical nursing programs in Maryland based on financial aid, number of students and National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) pass rates. The NCLEX-PN exam is used by state boards of nursing to test proficiency and grant licensure for each licensed practical nurse.

“Student success is contributed to student and faculty dedication,” said Beth Batturs Martin, director of Nursing and Health Care Initiatives at AACC. “Our students are extremely successful on PN-NCLEX, with 100 percent first-time pass rates for the last three years.” She said the program, which started in 2007, has around 10 to 15 students graduate a year.

The website, which states it is an all-in-one handbook for top nursing programs in the country, touts AACC’s Nursing department as having flexible class schedule and “works in improving and enhancing the career of the students by imparting necessary skills.” To visit the website, click here.

AACC also offers a Patient Care Technician/Geriatric Nursing Assistant certificate; several advanced placement programs, such as LPN to RN, paramedic to RN and veteran to RN; an Associate of Science in Nursing and a certificate in practical nursing. For more info on their Nursing programs, visit here.

