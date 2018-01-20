62 AACPS educators receive National Board Certification

Sixty-two Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) educators have earned National Board Certification, the highest teaching credential in the nation administered by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.

Among this year’s AACPS achievers, 39 earned the designation for the first time while 23 renewed their credentials after ten years.

In a process that can take up to three years, Anne Arundel’s 2017-18 class successfully completed the rigorous certification process where their teaching practices are measured against national standards for what professional educators should know and be able to do. They also participate in a National Board Certification professional development program offered by the school system. Approximately 90 more educators are seeking to earn National Board Certification over the next two years.

“Our educators are our primary resource for not only providing instruction, but also for modeling excellence for our students,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “The hundreds of NBCTs across our school system clearly shows that passion for our young people is a cornerstone of our work. I am so proud of our educators and the work they do every day to be the best for our students and communities.”

AACPS now boasts a total of 486 educators who have earned NBC status, second among all Maryland school systems and 24th among school districts in the nation.

The following AACPS educators earned their initial National Board Certification this year:

Maria Alldred, Odenton ES

Katie Barton, Hilltop ES

Kimberly Cahill, Odenton ES

Lisa Choo, Ridgeway ES

Kathleen Cochran, Wiley H. Bates MS

Rebecca Cullen, South Shore ES

Kathleen Depman, AACPS Reading Office

Tina DeVleeschouwer, Richard Henry Lee ES

Jennifer Foard, Jacobsville ES

Christiane Ford, Crofton ES

Julie Foxton, Meade MS

Maria Grosskettler, Shipley’s Choice ES

Travis Guthrie, South River HS

Deborah Haas, Lothian ES

Chase Haglund, Arundel MS

John Halmi, AACPS Secondary Math Office

Emily James, South Shore ES

Kara Kearney, Quarterfield ES

Melinda Keenan, Shady Side ES

Robin Kick, Arundel HS

Jennifer Kobrin, Bodkin ES

Krista Lottes, Point Pleasant ES

Jeniffer Maribao, Old Mill HS

Maureen McManus, Lothian ES

Rhea Meneely, Southern HS

Jaime Millett, Point Pleasant ES

Judith Moody, Folger McKinsey ES

Eleonor Nulud, South River HS

Stella Ogbeide, Annapolis HS

Julie Peak, Pershing Hill ES

Julia Pensyl, Glen Burnie Park ES

Jennifer Sears, South River HS

Patricia Shryock, Shady Side ES

Danielle Sinclitico, Broadneck HS

Megan Smith, Ridgeway ES

Timothy Smith, Folger McKinsey ES

Alicia Winarski, Solley ES

Suzanne Zelenz-Dale, Point Pleasant ES

Megan Zimmerman, Severna Park HS

The following AACPS educators achieved their National Board Certification renewal this year:

Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy

Kristel Crabill, Maryland City ES

Geri Cvetic, Chesapeake HS

Alma Durm, Ruth Eason School

Amanda Finnis, Edgewater ES

Katherine Hart, Bodkin ES

Lisa Hostetter, Southern HS

Stacey Jones, Point Pleasant ES

Julie LaBrutte, Edgewater ES

Lucia Martin, AACPS School Counseling Office

Christina McCall, Deale ES

Meghan Murphy, AACPS Special Education Office

Sarah Petri, Chesapeake HS

Faith Pittman, Severna Park HS

Stacey Ragusa, Old Mill HS

Angela Ricciuti, Overlook ES

Kerri Rogers, Monarch Global Academy

Angela Sasse, Severna Park HS

Angela St. Pierre, Old Mill HS

Jennifer Szalankiewicz, Millersville ES

Marcia Taylor, Jacobsville ES

Lydia Teal, Central ES

Lisa Wild, Piney Orchard ES

This year’s class will be honored at a pinning and recognition ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on January 22, 2018, at Annapolis High School.

Source : AACPS

