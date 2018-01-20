62 AACPS educators receive National Board Certification
Sixty-two Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) educators have earned National Board Certification, the highest teaching credential in the nation administered by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards.
Among this year’s AACPS achievers, 39 earned the designation for the first time while 23 renewed their credentials after ten years.
In a process that can take up to three years, Anne Arundel’s 2017-18 class successfully completed the rigorous certification process where their teaching practices are measured against national standards for what professional educators should know and be able to do. They also participate in a National Board Certification professional development program offered by the school system. Approximately 90 more educators are seeking to earn National Board Certification over the next two years.
“Our educators are our primary resource for not only providing instruction, but also for modeling excellence for our students,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “The hundreds of NBCTs across our school system clearly shows that passion for our young people is a cornerstone of our work. I am so proud of our educators and the work they do every day to be the best for our students and communities.”
AACPS now boasts a total of 486 educators who have earned NBC status, second among all Maryland school systems and 24th among school districts in the nation.
The following AACPS educators earned their initial National Board Certification this year:
- Maria Alldred, Odenton ES
- Katie Barton, Hilltop ES
- Kimberly Cahill, Odenton ES
- Lisa Choo, Ridgeway ES
- Kathleen Cochran, Wiley H. Bates MS
- Rebecca Cullen, South Shore ES
- Kathleen Depman, AACPS Reading Office
- Tina DeVleeschouwer, Richard Henry Lee ES
- Jennifer Foard, Jacobsville ES
- Christiane Ford, Crofton ES
- Julie Foxton, Meade MS
- Maria Grosskettler, Shipley’s Choice ES
- Travis Guthrie, South River HS
- Deborah Haas, Lothian ES
- Chase Haglund, Arundel MS
- John Halmi, AACPS Secondary Math Office
- Emily James, South Shore ES
- Kara Kearney, Quarterfield ES
- Melinda Keenan, Shady Side ES
- Robin Kick, Arundel HS
- Jennifer Kobrin, Bodkin ES
- Krista Lottes, Point Pleasant ES
- Jeniffer Maribao, Old Mill HS
- Maureen McManus, Lothian ES
- Rhea Meneely, Southern HS
- Jaime Millett, Point Pleasant ES
- Judith Moody, Folger McKinsey ES
- Eleonor Nulud, South River HS
- Stella Ogbeide, Annapolis HS
- Julie Peak, Pershing Hill ES
- Julia Pensyl, Glen Burnie Park ES
- Jennifer Sears, South River HS
- Patricia Shryock, Shady Side ES
- Danielle Sinclitico, Broadneck HS
- Megan Smith, Ridgeway ES
- Timothy Smith, Folger McKinsey ES
- Alicia Winarski, Solley ES
- Suzanne Zelenz-Dale, Point Pleasant ES
- Megan Zimmerman, Severna Park HS
The following AACPS educators achieved their National Board Certification renewal this year:
- Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy
- Kristel Crabill, Maryland City ES
- Geri Cvetic, Chesapeake HS
- Alma Durm, Ruth Eason School
- Amanda Finnis, Edgewater ES
- Katherine Hart, Bodkin ES
- Lisa Hostetter, Southern HS
- Stacey Jones, Point Pleasant ES
- Julie LaBrutte, Edgewater ES
- Lucia Martin, AACPS School Counseling Office
- Christina McCall, Deale ES
- Meghan Murphy, AACPS Special Education Office
- Sarah Petri, Chesapeake HS
- Faith Pittman, Severna Park HS
- Stacey Ragusa, Old Mill HS
- Angela Ricciuti, Overlook ES
- Kerri Rogers, Monarch Global Academy
- Angela Sasse, Severna Park HS
- Angela St. Pierre, Old Mill HS
- Jennifer Szalankiewicz, Millersville ES
- Marcia Taylor, Jacobsville ES
- Lydia Teal, Central ES
- Lisa Wild, Piney Orchard ES
This year’s class will be honored at a pinning and recognition ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on January 22, 2018, at Annapolis High School.
