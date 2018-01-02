“Herrmann
2 men beat, rob woman in stairwell of HACA’s Harbour House

| January 19, 2018
Early yesterday morning (330am), Annapolis Police responded to the Harbor House apartment building in the 1100 block of Madison Street for reports of a woman screaming for help.

Officers arrived and located the adult female (47) victim lying on the floor at the bottom of the stairwell. She reported that she was assaulted from behind in the stairwell, punched in the back and thrown down the stairs. Her wallet was stolen from her purse and the suspects fled the area. The victim suffered an injury to her ankle from the assault.

Officers were able to identify two suspects in this robbery, Keithan Howard, 47 and a resident of HACA’s Newtowne 20 complex; and Robert Williams, 52, also of Annapolis. Howard was apprehended immediately, and police needed to locate Williams who was arrested late yesterday.

Howard was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of CDS.

Williams was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, assault, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Howard is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond and Williams is awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.

