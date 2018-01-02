2-Alarm fire causes significant damage to Millersville post office

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the post office on Najoles Road in Millersville around 9:00pm on Friday night. Arriving crews were met with heavy smoke. An interior attack was initiated before withdrawing and mounting an exterior one when the conditions worsened.

There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation by Anne Arundel County and the USPS. There is no damage estimate or any word on the potential impact of mail delivery in the area.

Images courtesy of AACoFD Battalion Chief Chuck Jester (Facebook)

