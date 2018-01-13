13 guns stolen from armory near BWI, ATF on the hunt for four suspects

Baltimore’s division Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives is looking for four people accused of stealing 13 firearms from a Hanover armory early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

The burglars broke into the Hanover Armory, at 1327 Ashton Road near BWI Airport, at about 6:19 a.m. and stole firearms that include rifles and handguns, according to a news release.

A combined reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade association, according to the news release.

The ATF released images of two of the suspects.

ATF Baltimore, @NSSF offer up to $10,000 for information about 4 individuals who stole approx. 13 firearms, including rifles & handguns, from Hanover Armory in Hanover, Md. this morning. ATF, @AACOPD investigating.

Have info? Call (888) ATF-TIPS or submit via @Reportitcom app pic.twitter.com/eNcVgFUXK9 — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 8, 2018

“As ATF and our Anne Arundel County Police Department partners continue investigating, we are also seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information about these individuals or firearms should come forward as soon as possible,” said Daniel L. Board, Jr., Special Agent in Charge.

Tips can be reported to ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or [email protected]