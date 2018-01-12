12 businesses nominated for AACPS Partner of the Year

A dozen businesses, agencies, and organizations have been nominated by schools for the 2018 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Business Partner of the Year Awards.

In the category of Under 50 Employees, the nominees are:

Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve – Maryland, nominated by Broadneck High School

Chesapeake Performing Arts, nominated by Ruth Parker Eason School

Climb Zone – Laurel, nominated by Central Middle School

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, nominated by Freetown Elementary School

Southern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, nominated by Southern High School

Wreck Room CrossFit, nominated by Glendale Elementary School

In the category of Over 50 Employees, the nominees are:

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, nominated by Northeast High School

Defense Information School (DINFOS), nominated by South River High School

Johns Hopkins HealthCare, nominated by North County High School

Koon’s Ford-Lincoln of Annapolis, nominated by Windsor Farm Elementary School

National Marine Sanctuaries/NOAA, nominated by Severna Park High School

Toyota of Bowie, nominated by Center of Applied Technology South

The awards are given in recognition of the outstanding contributions that businesses and other organizations make to AACPS and its more than 82,000 students every day. The nominees will be honored along with 48 top educators at the 32nd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on April 25, 2018. The event is sponsored by AACPS and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket information for the event can be found here. For sponsorship information, please call Lyn Looft, Program & Event Coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, at 410-266-3960.