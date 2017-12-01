World AIDS Day is today, County to present program tomorrow at Chesapeake Arts Center

In observance of World AIDS Day (December 1), the Anne Arundel County World AIDS Day Committee will present a free program of speakers, artists, performers and community health supporters. The event will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21225. Refreshments will be provided. In observance of World AIDS Day (December 1), the Anne Arundel County World AIDS Day Committee will present a free program of speakers, artists, performers and community health supporters. The event will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21225. Refreshments will be provided.

The program, “Know the Risks, Know the Resources,” will be open to the public and will focus on HIV/AIDS education, inspiration and resources. Speakers include Anne Arundel County Deputy Health Officer of Public Health David C. Rose, M.D., and Baltimore City Health Department’s Acting Deputy Commissioner of Population Health and Disease Prevention Jennifer L. Martin.

Performances will be provided by spoken word artist and HIV activist Mary Bowman and poet Khilia Logan. Artwork, created by local youth, and inspired by real life HIV experiences, will be on display. Free confidential HIV testing, provided by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, will also be available.

“Know the Risks, Know the Resources” is supported by the Anne Arundel County Commission on HIV/AIDS, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Annapolis and North Arundel County Alumnae Chapters, and Hands of Hope.

For more information about the event, call Joann Davis, Co-Chair of the Anne Arundel County World AIDS Day Committee, at 410-279-5946.

For more information about year-round free HIV testing and HIV/AIDS services, visit the Department of Health’s website, www.aahealth.org/hiv/aids , or call 410-222-7108.

