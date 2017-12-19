Weems Creek Bridge to be closed for a month beginning in January

[rh}

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close a portion of MD 436 (Ridgely Avenue) in Annapolis on Tuesday, January 2 for one month to perform maintenance work on the Weems Creek Bridge. The road closure will be on MD 436 between Weems Creek Drive and Arundel Place.

During the closure, the Weems Creek Bridge will be open to marine traffic but closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Contractors will repair the hydraulic system, reducing the likelihood of unplanned repairs related to issues with the mechanical elements of the swing span structure. MDOT SHA scheduled the repairs to be complete with the bridge closed from January 2 until February 2. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties during the closure.

“MDOT SHA appreciates residents’ patience as we work to improve the Weems Creek Bridge,” said District 5 Engineer Corren Johnson. “By proactively working on the hydraulic system this winter, we hope to reduce the likelihood of emergency mechanical repairs that periodically cause disruptions to traffic, often during peak times when the bridge is frequently opened for marine traffic.”

Covington Machine and Welding of Annapolis will complete the $120,000 project. Bridge repairs will begin at approximately 6 a.m. each morning and continue until approximately 6 p.m. each evening.

Motorists will be directed to MD 70, following the detour and variable messaging signs. Motorists should allow extra travel time. For the latest real-time travel information, log onto www.md511.org. Those who have questions may contact the SHA District 5 Office in Annapolis at 410-841-1000 or [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB