Want to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales?

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, and Katcef Brothers, Inc. are giving one lucky fan the chance for a private meet and greet with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales on Dec. 27, the day before this year’s Military Bowl game.

The Clydesdales will be in the Washington area to once again lead the Military Bowl Parade on Dec. 28. The Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Dock in downtown Annapolis and proceeds to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Knowing how many fans hold the Clydesdales in such high regard, the Military Bowl and Katcef Brothers are asking fans to go online to enter the contest before Dec. 21. Fans also are encouraged to share their favorite Clydesdales story, photo or memory and use the hashtag #ClydesHost. One lucky winner will be selected for the opportunity to meet the Clydesdales for a private meet and greet.

“One of the best symbols of Americana is the Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers Inc., the Annapolis Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler that has been in business for more than 80 years. “We are very pleased to join with Anheuser-Busch to make the Clydesdales available for the Military Bowl again this year!”

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $25, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. This year’s Military Bowl, which will be played Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and kicks off at 1:30 p.m., once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

