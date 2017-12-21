Volunteer opps abound

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

2018 Polar Bear Plunge, January 23-27, 2018

The 2018 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge is right around the corner, and Special Olympics Maryland is looking for energetic volunteers to help make the event a success! Volunteers are needed throughout the week to assist with event set up, logistics, and in the “plunge zone.” Interested volunteers wanting to help can register online athttp://www.somd.org/volunteer/. Group leaders interested in group volunteer experiences should email[email protected] for more volunteer opportunities. Also for additional information about “The Plunge” as well as other volunteer opportunities throughout the year, see Special Olympics Maryland website at: http://www.somd.org/ or call 410-242-1515.

AARP Anne Arundel County 2017 Tax Return Preparation

AARP will provide free tax preparation for seniors and low income clients at 10 sites in AA County from Jan.–Apr. 2017. Volunteer tax counselors are needed to help prepare tax returns on computers at each of the sites. In addition, volunteer appointment takers and greeters are needed to schedule client appointments and assist clients at such sites. Tax training for volunteer preparers and client facilitators will be held on several dates from January 9-30, 2017; AARP membership is not required. For more information, contact Bob Welenc at 410-487-1730 or [email protected]. Web: http://aarp.org.

Giving Back, Linda’s Legacy

Dec. 20-23, 2017 – Collection Days at Farmers Market Truman Parkway off Riva Rd. in Annapolis from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: We will need lots of volunteers to sort, fold, and pack donations. This has been a great team-building exercise for schools, teams, groups and families in the past, and is encouraged this again for the coming drive. FREE lunch is provided for volunteers, as well as treats and holiday music and camaraderie. Most local schools are still in session till the 23rd, so send your college students and tell them to bring a friend!

Dec. 24, 2017- Delivery to all shelters: Meet: 8am drive, 3 pm drive at Annapolis Farmers Market: Again, volunteers are needed and we say this with the greatest confidence… this experience will change your whole outlook on Christmas. More details will come, but to participate in the Christmas Eve shelter deliveries, usually requires an 8am commitment for the morning run and a 3pm commitment for the evening run.

For many years Giving Back (GBLL) has provided backpacks filled with new sweatshirts, warm thermals, hats, gloves, and socks to the homeless on the streets of Anne Arundel County, Baltimore and Washington, DC.

For 2017 GBLL will be collecting coats, hats, gloves, sweaters, sleeping bags, blankets, thermals, sweats, new underwear and baby items such as diapers, baby seats, clothes and formula. Contact us to help at [email protected]. Also, see website: www.homelessdrive.org/.

The Love Blanket Project

The Love Blanket Project is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides blankets for local hospitals, such as The Children’s National Hospital in DC and the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital in Baltimore. We use donated T-shirts to create unique blankets for children and adults living with illness. Volunteers are needed to help make blankets and totes out of t-shirts. No sewing skills necessary, only tools needed are sharp scissors and ability to tie knots. The blankets and totes are made by cutting the t-shirts into squares, then cutting strips and tying the strips together. The t-shirts and instructions are provided. Because of health reasons, we require that volunteers be non-smokers and have no pets. Questions? Contact Robin Chiddo [email protected] or 202-528-2208; see web site at–http://www.loveblanketproject.org.

Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)

Reading tutors needed!! Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR) – Annapolis, Inc. – is a one-on-one reading program geared to help 2nd graders currently reading below grade level. STAIR has worked with Anne Arundel County schools for 12 years. Two days a week after school for one hour, tutors read, practice phonics, and work on fluency and comprehension with their student. Learning occurs in a safe, nurturing environment and a bond is forged between tutor and student. STAIR has seven sites in Annapolis and sites in Edgewater, Severn, and Crofton, MD. We are currently looking for one and two day a week tutors as well as substitute tutors for all sites. Sites are open either Tuesday/Thursday or Tuesday/Wednesday. Training is provided. Please contact Linda Barbour, Executive Director at [email protected] or 410.279.6480. Or visit the STAIR website at www.stairannapolis.org for more information.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC)

SERC is seeking adult volunteers, age 18 and up, for its education program at its 2600 acre location on the Rhode River about 7 miles south of Annapolis. We host over 20 research laboratories and have over 5,000 school children and chaperones visit a year! We need both day and long-term helpers for our K-12 field trip program. You can be a helper or leader for our hands-on stations featuring seining for fish, using microscopes to look at plankton, sorting oyster reef creatures, or teaching about watersheds. We also need canoe and kayak guides, helpers for our Blue Crab Hydraulics and Remotely Operated Vehicle programs. No experience is necessary, we’ll train you, but you must be at least 18 years of age. For long term volunteers you’ll be given a mentor, a Smithsonian badge (pending background check), and enrichment opportunities such as lunch n’ learns with scientists, field trips to museums and places around the region, and a science book club. Contact Karen McDonald to learn more ([email protected] or call (443) 482.2216)) you can also visit the web site at www.serc.si.edu.

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center located in Glen Burnie, Maryland is looking for friendly, high energy, outgoing volunteers that have a go get ‘em attitude to help out in our Gift Shop. The Gift Shop is a vital part of our hospital, as it provides a place for patients, families, visitors, and staff to get a break, and enjoy the pleasure and comfort of shopping for themselves and others. Volunteering in our Gift Shop will allow you to increase your retail and social skills, including learning the importance and value of high-quality customer service. Job duties include: greeting and assisting customers, taking telephone orders, dusting and stocking shelves, unpacking shipments, pricing merchandise, and other duties as needed to assist the gift shop buyer/manager. This is an active position with lots of moving around, including bending, lifting, reaching, carrying, and moving from one place to another. Volunteers will not be handling cash or a cash register, but will take sales orders over the phone at times. This includes the occasional delivery of orders to patient rooms. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. No exceptions! Volunteer shifts are a minimum of 2 hours long, one day/week. Our Gift Shop is open 7 days a week, 7:30am-10pm. Interested? Apply here: https://www.mybwmc.org/volunteer-opportunities or contact Lacey Nalla, Volunteer and Patient Family Advisors Manager at [email protected] or 410-553-8047.

