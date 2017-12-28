Vacation Express returns to BWI for Bahamian vacations

Vacation Express, a tour operator known for their exclusive, non-stop flights and affordable all-inclusive vacation packages, is returning non-stop service to Grand Bahama Island from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Swift Air, LLC. flights are four-night rotations departing various days of the week from May 28, 2018 to August 26, 2018.

“This service to Grand Bahama Island is great news for our passengers looking for an exciting vacation and a great value,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Vacation Express is offering our customers more high-quality travel options for a relaxing Caribbean visit.”

The flights will be operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with early departures and late returns for an optimal vacation experience. Plus, travelers returning from Grand Bahama Island will be pre-cleared eliminating the need to navigate Customs and Immigration upon arrival in the U.S. For additional information, please visit VACATIONEXPRESS.com or speak with a local travel agent.

