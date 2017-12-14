“Herrmann
Two sent to shock trauma after pick-up crashes into apartment building

December 14, 2017
Last night at t 11:50pm units from the city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd. for a vehicle into the structure.

Upon arrival units found a vehicle into a cinder block building.

Images courtesy of Annapolis Fire Department:

One of the occupants was able to free themselves from the wreckage and was outside of the vehicle. The second occupant was trapped inside.

Crews extricated the occupant and both were determined to have life threatening injuries and were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

A cause of the accident has not been released. An estimate of damage was unavailable and the Annapolis City building inspector was called to the scene to determine if the building was inhabitable.

