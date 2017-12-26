Two New Certified Lactation Consultants at Annapolis Pediatrics

Annapolis Pediatrics
is proud to announce that two of their Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (CPNP) have now also officially become International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC). Congratulations to Alicyn Bassler, CPNP, IBCLC and Kendra Nagey, CPNP, IBCLC!
With over 1000 clinical hours, 90 hours of classes and a difficult board exam, both CPNP’s are more than qualified to hold the additional title of Certified Lactation Consultant.
“This sets our practice apart in so many ways,” stated Dr. Katherine S.K. Edwards, Annapolis Pediatrics’ partner and champion of the practice’s lactation initiative, “We are able to provide exceptional lactation care under our own roof instead of needing to refer out.”
Both Alicyn and Kendra have daily lactation appointments available in their schedules and are able to see patients in Annapolis, Crofton and Severna Park. We have a dedicated lactation room at our Annapolis site.
“This official credential will further allow the practice to help mothers fulfill their breastfeeding goals with knowledge and compassion,” said Kendra Nagey.
In addition to daily lactation appointments, Annapolis Pediatrics provides many other resources for breastfeeding mothers. We have a twice-monthly Breastfeeding Support Group that currently meets in our Annapolis office and a Breastfeeding Realities class for parents-to-be and new parents. The support group and classes are both led by Alicyn and Kendra. Visit their Events page for upcoming class information.
“I look forward to providing more support to breastfeeding mothers and their newborns,” said Alicyn Bassler, “We are excited to expand our breastfeeding services with this certification.”
In November of 2016, Annapolis Pediatrics was awarded designation as a Breastfeeding Friendly Healthcare Provider. Breastfeeding is welcomed at all five of our office locations.
Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS