Two New Certified Lactation Consultants at Annapolis Pediatrics

With over 1000 clinical hours, 90 hours of classes and a difficult board exam, both CPNP’s are more than qualified to hold the additional title of Certified Lactation Consultant.

“This sets our practice apart in so many ways,” stated Dr. Katherine S.K. Edwards, Annapolis Pediatrics’ partner and champion of the practice’s lactation initiative, “We are able to provide exceptional lactation care under our own roof instead of needing to refer out.”

Both Alicyn and Kendra have daily lactation appointments available in their schedules and are able to see patients in Annapolis, Crofton and Severna Park. We have a dedicated lactation room at our Annapolis site.

“This official credential will further allow the practice to help mothers fulfill their breastfeeding goals with knowledge and compassion,” said Kendra Nagey.