Two more arrested in murder of Jenni Lopez, eight now charged

Over the past several months, the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been working with multiple law enforcement partners on the ongoing murder investigation of Jenni Lopez. In working with the Frederick Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department additional suspects have been positively identified as to their role in the disappearance/homicide of Ms. Lopez. In collaborating with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office two additional suspects were charged on Thursday, December 14, 2017. This currently brings the total of eight suspects being charged/arrested for the murder of Jenni Lopez.

Homicide detectives obtained First Degree Murder charges on Jorge Raul Guerra-Castillo, a thirty six year old male from the 2600 block of West Jordan Street, Pensacola, Florida. Jorge Guerra-Castillo has been and is currently incarcerated at the D. Ray James Prison located in Folkston, Charlton County, Georgia. Information from sources led detectives to identifying the suspect, Jorge Guerra-Castillo, as the person who authorized/sanctioned the other suspects to abduct/murder Ms. Lopez. Jorge Guerra-Castillo is currently awaiting extradition back to Anne Arundel County Maryland at this time.

Homicide detectives also charged Denis A. Rivas Aldana, a twenty-two year old male from the 13000 block of Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland, with the Attempted First Degree Murder of Ms. Lopez. Information from sources identified him as a participant in the planning and murder of Ms. Lopez. The suspect, Denis Aldana, has been and is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Correctional Prison in Clarksburg, Maryland. Denis Aldana is currently awaiting extradition to Anne Arundel County for this murder and is currently facing additional murder charges in both Montgomery and Frederick Counties.

The murder of Ms. Lopez was a targeted gang incident and not a random act of violence. This is a developing and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB