Two holiday shows at Rams Head On Stage you might want to catch

Rams Head On Stage is doing something different this year for Christmas and New Years. If you are not at home with the family on the 25th, Rams Head On Stage might be the place for you with Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS! Yes, it’s another comedy show in their wildly successful Laughs and Drafts Comedy Series.

And for New Years–get on your boogie shoes with the ever-fun NRBQ. They are making a not-so-frequent stop in Annapolis and if you are a fan, you know how fun these shows are. If you are not, you are missing out!

Ex-Rockapella star Sean Altman’s unkosher comedy song concert Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS is “tuneful and sharply witty” (Los Angeles Times), “relentlessly clever” (Chicago Tribune) and “bawdy with a wicked modern streak” (Washington Post), with “hilarious pleasures” (The New Yorker) that combine “the tunefulness of the Beatles and the spot-on wit of Tom Lehrer” (Boston Globe) with a “silky tenor voice that produced chills” (New York Times). Altman, one of “New York’s finest comedians” (New York Times) and “a terrific singer and a songwriter with an ear equally attuned to comic satire and the power of pop music” (The New Yorker), “writes hilarious and irreverent acoustic rock songs about his awakening Jewish awareness” (Jerusalem Post) to make you “laugh your tuchis off” (Time Out) as “part of a new breed of Jewish hipster comedy that includes Jon Stewart, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sarah Silverman” (Philadelphia Daily News). He is a former, founding member of Rockapella and led that pioneering vocal group through its heyday years on the Emmy-winning PBS-TV series, Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?, for which Altman co-wrote the famous theme song. His classic Passover song “They Tried To Kill Us (We Survived, Let’s Eat)” has been featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Altman has twice performed for The President at the White House Chanukah Party, he has shared concert stages with Billy Joel, Steve Miller, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno, Joey Ramone and Moby, and he has recorded with artists as diverse as XTC, John Cale, Richie Havens, David Yazbek and They Might Be Giants. Altman sings vocal standards at the bedside of hospital patients as a volunteer with Musicians On Call and has performed JEWMONGOUS throughout the USA, Europe, Israel and once in China.

Get ready to celebrate New Year's Eve with the legendary NRBQ! Tickets to the show include dinner, dessert and a bubbly champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. We're breaking out the dance floor for this one! NRBQ is: founder and driving force, Terry Adams on keyboards & vocals, Scott Ligon on guitar & vocals, Casey McDonough on bass & vocals, and John Perrin on drums. "…ability to groove like no other band on the planet." —popmatters "NRBQ is still liable to play anything. Roaring rockabilly, transcendent pop-rock, roadhouse blues, avant jazz – you name it." —Minneapolis Tribune "Honest about inspiration wherever it is found, fearless, searching for possibilities, taking chances." —Daily Hampshire Gazette "Inventing music right before our ears." —Blurt Timeline:

Doors Open: 7pm

Cocktails hour with appetizers: 7pm-8pm

Premium Buffet: 8pm-9:30pm

Show begins: 9:30pm

Champagne Toast: 12am, 2018!

