Two couples arrested in two separate drug raids

Two married couples were arrested by Anne Arundel County Police and charged with drug offenses after two separate raids in Glen Burnie and Crofton.

Glen Burnie

On December 12, 2017, at approximately 8:15 a.m., detectives from the Narcotics and Special Investigations Section executed a search and seizure warrant in the 100 Block of Crest Avenue in Glen Burnie.

As a result, the following was seized:

.45g heroin

24 grams of marijuana

96 “Blotters” LSD

64 grams 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine AKA “Ecstasy or Molly”

09 grams Kratom

Suspects/Arrested:

Michaela Elizabeth Gran (21) | 100 Block Crest Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD

Chase Seven Gran (23) | 100 Block Crest Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD

Crofton

On December 12, 2017 at approximately 9:14 p.m., Western District Tactical Patrol and Narcotics Unit executed a search and seizure warrant in the 2400 Block of Lizbec Court in Crofton.

As a result, the following was seized:

949.43 grams of marijuana (approx. street value $18,988.60)

5.51 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (approx. street value $400.00)

.86 grams of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, AKA “Ecstasy or Molly” (approx. Street value $68.00)

Two Tramadol hydrochloride pills (approx. street value $20.00)

Digital scale

Several pieces of packaging material to indicate distribution

One nitrous oxide vaporizer

Two 50 round AK-47 magazines containing 45 rounds

$569.00 US Currency seized

Suspects/arrested:

Jason Riley (43) | 2400 Block Lizbec Court, Crofton, MD

Stephanie Riley (41) | 2400 Block Lizbec Court, Crofton, MD

