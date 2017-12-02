The holidays are a great time for volunteering

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Baltimore Community ToolBank

The Baltimore Community ToolBank stewards an inventory of hand, power, and gardening tools for lending at nominal charges to charitable organizations to increase the impact of their mission-related efforts in the community. Volunteers are needed (individually or in groups) to help with a variety of tasks relating to warehouse and tool organization and maintenance; these include tool assembly, repair and maintenance, and inventory and warehouse management and tool lending program support. To learn more or indicate your interest in volunteering, please contact Program Manager Rachel Thompson at [email protected] or by calling (410) 244-5565. See website: www.baltimore.toolbank.org/.

BWI Pathfinders Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to staff airport information desks, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Volunteers are required to commit to one weekly 4-hour shift. Currently, the Pathfinder program is looking to fill early morning (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.), evening (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and weekends. Uniforms, comprehensive training/mentor program, reference materials, and garage parking are provided. Volunteers assist with directions, airline and flight information, ground transportation, hotel information and other important services. For a volunteer application and information about the program call 410-859-7826. See website: https://www.bwiairport.com/at-bwi/resources/volunteering-at-bwi.

International Environmental Data Rescue Organization ( IEDRO)

Volunteers are urgently needed to assist in digitizing the historic weather data we recently received from El Salvador. Our newest website is: WeatherWizards.ORG which is a citizen-scientist/crowd sourcing site designed to get critical historic weather data digitized for the use of all the world’s scientists. We would appreciate you registering as a site volunteer and giving WeatherWizards.ORG, a try . IEDRO estimates that the world loses 500,000 critical weather records every day , particularly in underdeveloped countries, to improper storage, loss and material deterioration. These data tell the stories of past weather events such as extreme winds, precipitation and storms, and thus could have been used to better predict drought, floods, the spread of disease (i.e. malaria, West Nile virus, dengue fever, yellow fever), and the impacts of climate change . Without the rescue of and access to this data, regions across the globe see unnecessary loss of infrastructure, agriculture, the economy and human life. IEDRO’s mission is to locate, rescue (image), digitize, archive and share historic weather data across the globe, in areas of need, for the purpose of supporting applications in agriculture, infrastructure planning, disease prevention and climate change. Questions? Contact Rick Crouthamel at [email protected] or 410-867-1124. To learn more about IEDRO’s mission visit our website at IEDRO.com.

Happy Helpers for the Homeless, Saturdays and Sundays

This nonprofit organization provides food, toiletries, and clothing to the hungry and homeless. Volunteers, as young as 6, are needed Saturdays (11:30am-2:30pm) and Sundays (1:00-4:00pm) to assist in distributing items and bag lunches in downtown Baltimore and Glen Burnie. Ongoing donations needed: men’s socks, toiletry items, men’s clothing, blankets, shoes in very good condition, sturdy napkins/paper towels, mustard, juice boxes, fold-over sandwich bags, lunch meat and fresh fruit. Ongoing through winter is coats, blankets, and gloves drive. Volunteers can meet in Glen Burnie to caravan up to Baltimore. There is also a critical need for cash donations to help pay rent for space used by Happy Helpers. Contact Bobbi Coffman at 443-433-2416 or email [email protected] for more information about volunteering on all projects and events. Register for Sat. or Sun. meal preparation and delivery at www.aacvc.org/calendar . Also, see Happy Helpers web site at http://www.happyhelpersforthehomeless.com/.

Bag a Breakfast Project. Put together a bag breakfast for a homeless individual. Include box of cereal, with spoon and cup, poptart, fruit, hot chocolate package with cup and spoon, juice box, and napkin. Can be done anytime. Just drop off at Happy Helpers.

Holiday Donations: Clothing (all sizes and ages), Food (especially turkeys or hams and trimmings), Christmas presents: backpacks, hats, gloves, socks, McDonald’s meal certificates, toys, books, thermal underwear, and sweatshirts, toiletries. Can pick and drop off after 4 pm, seven days a week. Contact Bobbi as above. Additional events for which many volunteers are needed:

Sat., Dec. 9, 2017 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Christmas in Marydel: We will be holding a Christmas Party on Maryland’s Eastern shore. Clothing, groceries and presents will be given out. This is an all-day event! Please be sure to bring money for lunch or you can bring your own lunch. We will meet up at the 7-Eleven on Quarterfield Rd., Glen Burnie, next to WaWa at 9 am then caravan to Marydel.

We will be holding a Christmas Party on Maryland’s Eastern shore. Clothing, groceries and presents will be given out. This is an all-day event! Please be sure to bring money for lunch or you can bring your own lunch. We will meet up at the 7-Eleven on Quarterfield Rd., Glen Burnie, next to WaWa at 9 am then caravan to Marydel. Sat., Dec. 16, 2017, 10:00 am to 3:30 pm, Annual Christmas Party for Anne Arundel County’s Homeless: Our Christmas Party for Anne Arundel County homeless will be held at Harundale Presbyterian Church in Glen Burnie.

Our Christmas Party for Anne Arundel County homeless will be held at Harundale Presbyterian Church in Glen Burnie. Sun., Dec. 24, 2017 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, Christmas Eve in Baltimore: We will be handing out over 2,000 Christmas presents to the homeless in Baltimore. Everything will be distributed from under the bridge at the corner of Guilford and East Madison at 12:30 pm. We need lots of volunteers for this event! We also will need volunteers with SUV’s or big cars to help with bringing the presents to Baltimore.

Maryland Concert Series

Volunteer Ushers and Greeters are being sought for a series of concerts to be held on Saturday evenings on Dec. 2, 2017 & Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and April 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm. All Maryland Concert Series events are held at North County High School, 10 East First Ave., Glen Burnie, MD 21061; volunteers would be allowed to stay for the concerts. Our mission is to provide quality, live entertainment to Northern Anne Arundel County and the surrounding areas, at a reasonable cost on a subscription basis. To sign up as a volunteer, visit: www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact Theresa Fries at [email protected] or 443 254-1315. Also see Concert Series web site:www.mdconcertseries.org.

Wreaths Across America, Crownsville Veteran’s Cemetery, December 16, 2017

Wreaths Across America, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, lays wreaths on veteran’s graves across the globe. Last year, they laid 1.2 million wreaths at over 1200 locations. Crownsville Veteran’s Cemetery has 20,000+ interred and are carrying out over 1000 funerals a year. It is the only open Veteran’s cemetery in Anne Arundel County. Crownsville has been laying between 200-300 wreaths on veteran’s grave for 15 years. In 2016 we were able to honor 1200+ with wreaths and in 2017 we laid 6200+ wreaths. Our goal this year is to have 8000 wreaths. The Anne Arundel community can make this happen. Wreath donations and volunteers to help lay wreaths are being sought: Visit web site at: https://wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.html?page=16144 to sponsor a wreath for $15 or volunteer to lay wreaths on the day of the ceremony, Sat., December 16, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Questions? Contact Jill or Scott Harris, Site Coordinators, at [email protected] or 410-703-4123. See Facebook page–https://www.facebook.com/WAACrownsvilleVeteransCemetery/#.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer