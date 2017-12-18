St. Anne’s adding American Sign Language to Christmas Eve service

[h]

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church will offer professional American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation at our 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services on Christmas Eve. This service is in addition to the Hearing Loop that St. Anne’s installed in the sanctuary earlier this year to better serve worshippers who have significant hearing loss.

St. Anne’s is committed to accessibility for all who worship with us. The addition of ASL interpretation at these Christmas Eve services means the deaf and hearing impaired will be able to share in all aspects of these services. At 3 p.m., the Christ Child Service consists of a joyful Christmas Eucharist and Christmas Eve Pageant that includes the participation of children and their families. The 5 p.m. Festal Eucharist for Christmas features carols, choir, and music for organ and brass and is one of the best attended services of the year.

“We want to share the good news of God’s love for all with as many people as possible, especially at Christmas,” said the Rev. Dr. Amy E. Richter, rector of St. Anne’s Church.

The Hearing Loop was completed last spring and is available at all St. Anne’s services throughout the year. It is designed to better serve the 57 percent of people over age 60 who have hearing loss. The Hearing Loop provides clean, clear sound without a headset and transmits the voices of clergy and readers directly into the hearing aids of people sitting in the pews. Worshippers who have hearing loss but no hearing aids may ask an usher for a Loop Receiver with earbuds that can be used during the service.

For a complete list of St. Anne’s Advent and Christmas services and events, please visit our web page: https://stannes-annapolis.org/advent-christmas-st-annes/.

