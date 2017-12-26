St. Andrew’s Day School participates in Wreaths Across America

On Saturday, December 16, several Saint Andrew’s Day School students participated in Wreaths Across America at the Annapolis National Cemetery on West Street.
By placing wreaths on veteran’s graves, these students were able to take the opportunity to remember these heroes and thank them for their service to our country.
L-R: Collin O’Neill, Spencer Leahy, Thomas Martino, Hank Davall and James Martino
The Saint Andrew’s students volunteered for this event as members of local organizations, including Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, and the Bowie Hockey Team.
Saint Andrew’s Day School is a private school located in Edgewater, Maryland.
