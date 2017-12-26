“Herrmann
“O'Brien's
“Stella

St. Andrew’s Day School participates in Wreaths Across America

| December 26, 2017
Rams Head
On Saturday, December 16, several Saint Andrew’s Day School students participated in Wreaths Across America at the Annapolis National Cemetery on West Street.
By placing wreaths on veteran’s graves, these students were able to take the opportunity to remember these heroes and thank them for their service to our country.

L-R:  Collin O’Neill, Spencer Leahy, Thomas Martino, Hank Davall and James Martino

The Saint Andrew’s students volunteered for this event as members of local organizations, including Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, and the Bowie Hockey Team.
Saint Andrew’s Day School is a private school located in Edgewater, Maryland.
Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark