Spirit Airlines adds Montego Bay and Denver to BWI lineup

Spirit Airlines has announced that it would offer nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and two new markets: Montego Bay, Jamaica and Denver, Colorado. The new Spirit flights are scheduled to begin on March 22, 2018.

Montego Bay will be the second international route for Spirit Airlines at BWI Marshall Airport. The carrier started service to Cancun, Mexico earlier this month, on November 9.

“Spirit Airlines continues to expand at BWI Marshall Airport, including added international service, with more flights and more ultra-low fares,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director for BWI Marshall Airport. “We welcome these new flights which provide our passengers with more travel options, and we welcome further growth and success here.”

Spirit Airlines has grown quickly at BWI Marshall Airport in recent years. With the two new markets announced today, Spirit will operate flights between BWI Marshall and 21 destinations. The airline first shifted its regional operation to BWI Marshall in September 2012 with flights to two markets. Spirit Airlines operates flights to 60 markets in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. 2016 was a new annual record for passenger traffic with more than 25.1 million passengers. BWI Marshall Airport has posted strong growth in 2017.

