Snag a photo from the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, maybe win $100

Sean M. O’Neill, CFP®, CRPS®, a financial advisor in RBC Wealth Management’s Annapolis branch is offering $100 for the best photograph from the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade on December 9. The winning photo will then be used on O’Neill’s holiday cards next year.

“By featuring a photo from this event, we are able to support local photographers and give our holiday cards a more local feel,” said O’Neill. “RBC Wealth Management is deeply committed to serving our communities where we live and work.”

To submit a photo for the contest, please email [email protected] by the January 15, 2018 deadline.

