Sherwood Forest resident arrested for package theft

| December 7, 2017
Logan Brunner

On December 6, 2017 at 11:47 p.m. an officer observed an individual removing packages from mailboxes in the 800 block of Coachway in Annapolis. The officer stopped a white Jeep being driven by the suspect and observed a large amount of mail and packages in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The packages appeared to have been stolen from different areas of the county. The packages were recovered and the suspect was arrested and charged.

Arrested:

  • Logan Bruce Brunner, 20
  • 600 Block Maid Marion Rd | Annapolis, MD 21405
  • Theft less than $100
  • Theft: $100 to under $1,500

 

