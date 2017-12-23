Severna Park teens raise dollars to help The Children’s Home

Severna Park High School Seniors, Hannah Nicholson and Katie Crawford, along with their team of sophomores, created a new Leadership III project to help spread joy to those who needed it most this holiday season. At Severna Park High School, the Leadership Institute teaches students to become successful leaders through making a difference within the community.

The Teen Dream Holiday (TDH) project collected donations from students at Severna Park High School and fundraisers at local Severna Park restaurant. After a week of collecting donations, the girls raised over $600 dollars to buy personal gifts for children staying in The Children’s Home. While they were able to purchase small things, such as lotions, wallets, and watches, they were also able to purchase three Bluetooth speakers and ten gift cards for the residents.

The goal of this project was to make a difference in the lives of teens facing homelessness and to spread the gift of feeling acknowledged. The students also surpassed their goal of raising $500 and are very thankful to those who have donated to their project. While the rate of teens who face homelessness is rising, Katie and Hannah hope that future leadership students continue this project, giving back to The Children’s Home.

