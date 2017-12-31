Set your sights on Maryland Day 2018

Celebrate Maryland’s birthday this year with a weekend long celebration of its art, heritage and culture at over 20 locations in Annapolis Maryland and southern Anne Arundel County. Host sites will be offering a mix of tours, kids activities, reenactments, entertainment, shopping and more. Admission to all sites is free or just $1. This is the perfect weekend to take your friends and family out.

Maryland’s birthday is officially on March 25th, a state holiday that commemorates the formal founding of the colony of Maryland, when settlers from England celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving on St. Clement’s Island in what is now St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The Four Rivers Heritage Area member sites pick a weekend close to Maryland’s Birthday each year to host Maryland Day events.

This makes it an affordable weekend to get out and explore Maryland with your family and friends.

Some of the participating locations include the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the William Paca House, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, the Charles Carroll House, Watermark Tours, Maryland State House, the Brice House, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Maryland State Archives, Banneker Douglas Museum, Galesville Heritage Society, Galesville Community Center, Deale Historical Society and Historic Londontown and Gardens.

Mark your calendars now and plan to spend the weekend of April 6-8, 2018 for having fun made in Maryland. Keep up to date on events and participating locations to plan your Maryland Day weekend getaway by following Maryland Day on Facebook or visiting www.marylandday.org

