Seawolf Brewery to launch two new brews in Annapolis

Annapolis-based Seawolf Brewery will roll out its first style of craft beer – SPECIAL HOPS IPA – to the public on December 28 during two events around historic City Dock.

First, Mills Fine Wine & Spirits and Seawolf Brewery will host a tasting from 10am-1pm, coincident with Military Bowl festivities. Then, the Seawolf Brewery Team heads to the opposite side of Ego Alley to Dock Street Bar & Grill for a SPECIAL HOPS IPA Tap Takeover & Military Bowl Watch Party from 1pm-7pm.

Join the Seawolf Brewery Team at either or both places for giveaways, promos, and high fives, and be among the first to taste this delicious IPA.

SPECIAL HOPS IPA is a bold and adventurous 6.7% ABV IPA recipe by award-winning Maryland Brewmaster and Seawolf Brewery Partner Bob Rupprecht.

“Our philosophy with our debut is to brew a straightforward, balanced IPA that refreshes, pairs with food, and continues to call you back for more,” Rupprecht said. “SPECIAL HOPS IPA is worthy of the name, a simple malt bill that provides a solid backbone for the Azacca, Centennial, and Simcoe hops to play against.

“We worked a long time to perfect this blend, and we’re sure discriminating beer lovers are going to love it.”

You can pre-order cases and/or kegs of Special Hops IPA by calling Mills Fine Wine & Spirits at 410-263-2888. Doors open at Mills at 10am on December 28th to purchase Special Hops IPA. The Seawolf Brewery Team will be present and will be giving out Seawolf Gear to tasters.

Oorah Marines! LEATHERNECK RED ALE will be released by Seawolf Brewery when they host their 2nd style release party planned for January 26th from 5pm-9pm at the Peabody Heights Brewery taproom. They will unveil a limited release and tasting of their LEATHERNECK RED ALE, a tribute to the U.S. Marine Corp. This event is open to the public.

Seawolf Brewery is currently in the process of finding a suitable location for a downtown restaurant in Annapolis.

